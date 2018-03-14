Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Growth in Applegreen estate helps to increase revenue 21%

John Wood · 14 March, 2018
Applegreen branding on forecourt

Applegreen grew its overall estate by 99 sites to 342 sites in the year to December 31, 2017, and added 77 new food outlets over the same period, its annual results show.

The company reported revenue up 21% on the previous year to €1,428.1m, and adjusted EBITDA increased by 24% to €39.8m.

It also said it had continued investment in the development of the network with capital expenditure for the year of €113.0m.

Commenting on the results, CEO Bob Etchingham said: “We are very pleased to report another strong set of results for the business as we continue to deliver on our growth strategy. This performance was underpinned by positive like-for-like growth, particularly in the Republic of Ireland, ongoing expansion of our estate and an enhanced fuel margin resulting from our acquisition of a 50% stake in the Joint Fuels Terminal in Dublin Port.

“The business saw significant expansion during the year as we increased our estate by 99 sites to a total of 342 locations. We opened 22 new sites in the Republic of Ireland, 20 in the UK and 57 in the US in 2017.

“We are confident in the prospects for the company in 2018 as our underlying business continues to perform well and we further evolve our growth strategy. The significant acquisitions completed in 2017 are performing as expected and we are well placed to progress both our organic and acquisition led development plans in the coming year.”

Food Hygiene Training