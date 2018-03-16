Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
HMRC leads anti-smuggling operation in Banbury

John Wood · 16 March, 2018
tobacco hidden in a bench seat
Illicit tobacco discovered hidden in a bench seat
  (Photo:  )

An operation to disrupt the sale and supply of illegal tobacco in Banbury uncovered 4,700 cigarettes, more than eight and a half kilos of hand-rolling tobacco, two kilos of chewing tobacco, and a bag of tobacco leaves, all believed to be illicit.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) officers, supported by Thames Valley Police, Oxfordshire County Council’s trading standards, and Border Force, visited nine retail premises in the Oxfordshire town on 7 March 2018.

Thames Valley Police seized a quantity of what is suspected to be Class A and Class B drugs, arresting one male on suspicion of drug supply. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Oxfordshire County Council’s trading standards officers seized 31 items of counterfeit clothing and trainers from one of the premises visited.

The visits, as part of HMRC’s Tobacco Taskforce activity, led to suspected illegal tobacco products being seized from three premises. This included:

  • 4,700 cigarettes, with an estimated £1,640 in revenue evaded
  • 8.55 kilos of hand-rolling tobacco, with an estimated £2,351 in revenue evaded
  • 2.17 kilos of chewing tobacco and tobacco leaves, with an estimated £247 in revenue evaded.

Richard Mayer, assistant director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: “The sale of illegal tobacco and wider criminality will not be tolerated by us or our partner agencies. Disrupting criminal trade is at the heart of our strategy to clampdown on the illicit tobacco market, which costs the UK around £2.5bn a year. This is theft from the taxpayer and undermines legitimate traders.

“We encourage anyone with information about the illegal sale of tobacco to report it to HMRC online or call the Fraud Hotline on 0800 788887.”

Police sergeant Sarah Nash of Thames Valley Police, said: “This was a fantastic opportunity to work alongside partner agencies and disrupt criminality in Banbury Town Centre. The health risks associated with the trading of illegal cigarettes are significant and it is a positive result to have such quantities removed from the streets.

“We have also seized a significant amount of illegal drugs from a business premises and enquiries are ongoing in relation to this. We urge members of the community to report any illegal activity they are aware of via 101 or through the local Neighbourhood Teams.”

