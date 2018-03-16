Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

MPs call for ban on diesel and petrol cars to be brought forward

John Wood · 16 March, 2018
exhaust fumes

The Government’s plan to ban the sale of new conventional diesel and petrol cars from 2040 “lacks sufficient ambition” and should be brought forward, an influential group of MPs have said.

They also warn the government will have to do far more if it is not to miss its targets for the introduction of ultra low emission vehicles.

The warnings are contained in a report on improving air quality which was drawn up after a joint inquiry by The Environment, Food and Rural Affairs; Environmental Audit; Health and Social Care; and Transport committees.

In its recommendations it said: “There is insufficient urgency in current policies to accelerate vehicle fleet renewal. While we welcome the Government’s commitment to end the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2040, this target lacks sufficient ambition. It is too distant to produce a step-change in industry and local government planning, and falls far behind similar commitments from other countries.”

It added: “The Government should bring forward the date by which the sale of conventional petrol and diesel vehicles will be ended. The Government should conduct a feasibility assessment to determine the earliest date by which this could be achieved, balancing the health impacts of air pollution with economic and practical considerations. We expect the Government to then require manufacturers to end the sale of conventional petrol and diesel vehicles by this earlier date. The Government should inform us of the outcome of its assessments in response to this Report.”

The report was also critical of progress towards the Committee on Climate Change’s target that 9% of vehicles should be ULEVs by 2020, and 60% by 2030. It said: “We welcome the Government’s optimism that ULEV targets will be met. This now needs to be translated into concrete action. The current pace of change is far too slow and we have no confidence that there will be adequate infrastructure to support the UK’s rapid transition away from polluting vehicles without substantial efforts from both central Government and local authorities.

“The Government should work with National Grid and local authorities to identify the key practical barriers preventing a more rapid roll-out of charging infrastructure, and provide details and timescales of how these will be overcome in response to this Report. Local authorities also need to be clear that they should be facilitating the switch to ULEVS as far as possible. This should be clearly communicated to residents and planning committees.”

The RAC agreed that more needed to be done to encourage take-up of low emission vehicles. Commenting on the report’s findings, RAC head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes said: “The Government’s longer-term ambition to end the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles should be matched by a shorter-term one which does more to incentivise drivers to choose cleaner alternatives.

“With the latest figures showing a drop in the number of electric cars being sold in the UK at the start of this year compared to 2017, now is the time to ask whether incentives such as the plug-in grant scheme are doing enough to change drivers’ buying habits. The Government may need to be far more radical by looking at VAT on sales of zero-emission vehicles.

“There is also a lot of work to be done to demonstrate that the country is ready for a new era of cleaner vehicles. While manufacturers have committed to selling many more hybrid and pure electric models which will help bring the price of these down, this needs to be backed by the right infrastructure - such as the availability of more high-speed charging infrastructure which can help allay drivers' range anxiety. It should also look at key areas such as on-street charging for residents, and at destination points such as car parks where drivers are likely to leave their vehicles for longer periods. A combination of competitive up-front vehicle costs and confidence in the charging infrastructure should provide the tipping point for a transition to zero-emission vehicles.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 12 March 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.36130.19120.49
East Midlands122.51130.41119.75
London122.85130.73120.17
North East121.9159.90130.37118.93
North West122.10129.79119.33
Northern Ireland121.63127.90119.50
Scotland122.68128.60119.19
South East123.38130.89120.64
South West123.01129.58119.87
Wales122.3355.70127.76119.25
West Midlands121.9062.90131.05119.12
Yorkshire & Humber121.76131.69118.84
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Bestway unveils new identity for van sale...

Growth in Applegreen estate helps to incr...

Latest HTEC epos system installed at 70 R...

Three men convicted of blowing up cash ma...

Bestway unveils new identity for van sale...

MFG acquires MRH in £1.2bn deal

Sewell on the go invests £1.6m in new site

Cold weather brings back waxing problem w...

MFG acquires MRH in £1.2bn deal

MRH reinforces management team

EG Group completes on 1,200 Esso sites in...

Euro Garages acquires 762 US sites in $2....

Poll

See Results

With sales of new diesel vehicles nose-diving at an alarming rate, has this had a noticeable impact on your diesel fuel sales?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training