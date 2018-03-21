Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Freehold of service station leased by Rontec sold for £3.9m

John Wood · 21 March, 2018
Morrisons Daily shop on a Rontec site.
Rontec has a Morrisons Daily store on the site
  (Photo:  )

The Automotive Division of estate agents Knight Frank in Bristol has sold the freehold of a service station leased by Top 50 Indie Rontec for £3.9m.

The Esso-branded service station at Hengrove Way, in Bristol, is one of around 50 Rontec sites where it has a Morrisons Daily convenience store.

Acting on behalf of vendor Dwyer Property, Knight Frank sold the freehold of the 2,962sq ft premises to a private buyer in a deal representing a net initial yield of 4.85%.

Adam Chapman, partner in the Automotive Division at Knight Frank, said: “The site has an unexpired occupier lease of 20 years at a current annual rental income of £202,000.”

