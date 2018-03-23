Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Fire fighters free van driver from collapsed car wash

John Wood · 23 March, 2018
fire fighter

Firefighters had to cut a van driver out of his vehicle after a car wash at a Staffordshire service station collapsed, according to the Burton Mail.

The man was reported to be trapped in his vehicle on Monday morning, March 19, after the incident at the Shell garage, in New Road, Uttoxeter.

A Staffordshire Fire Service spokesman said: “We were called 10.42am to reports of a person trapped in a vehicle at a petrol station. One crew from Uttoxeter attended.

“When they arrived they found one male trapped in a van which was stuck in a collapsed car wash.

“The firefighters used cutting equipment to release the man who did not appear to have suffered any injuries. The crew left the scene at 11.07am.”

The Burton Mail was told the structure did not collapse as a result of any technical or structural problems.

The manager at the garage was unavailable for comment, but a worker confirmed the incident had happened there.

