Police searching for armed forecourt robber in Newcastle

John Wood

Officers from Northumbria Police are searching for an armed robber who struck at a forecourt in Newcastle.

At about 6.15am on Friday March 23 police received a report of a robbery at the Shell petrol station on Benton Park Road in South Gosforth, Newcastle.

A man entered the garage with what is believed to be a firearm and threatened the male staff member on duty in the station at the time.

The offender – who had his face covered – stole a quantity of cash and made off on foot in the direction of the Haddricks Mill roundabout. The staff member was shaken but otherwise was not injured.

Extra officers were drafted into the area to carry out enquiries. Detectives investigating the robbery are also appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area, to get in touch.

The offender is described as white, 5ft 8ins, of stocky build and a local accent. He was wearing jeans, a grey hoody with a gilet over the top. He was wearing his hood up and had his face covered.

If you can help police then call them on 101 quoting log 122 23/03/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

