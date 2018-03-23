Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
BP site reopens with M&S Simply Food after development

John Wood · 23 March, 2018
BP and M&S signs together on forecourt

BP has reopened its service station at Midhurst, West Sussex, after introducing M&S Simply Food in a joint development with M&S at Eastbourne Lane in the town.

Adam Whitehouse, BP district manager, said: “The new store and introduction of the M&S Simply Food range means we will now be open late providing customers with a selected range of Marks & Spencer’s high quality fresh, innovative food alongside the best of BP fuels and our own Wild Bean Café.”

The first customers at the new store received a range of discounts and a free ‘bag for life’ to help their future shopping.

There are currently more than 260 BP service stations with M&S Simply Food and BP says it is aiming for 300.

