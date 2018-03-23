Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Shell planning to add 10,000 sites globally by 2025

John Wood · 23 March, 2018

Shell plans to grow its global network of roadside stations by 10,000 to 55,000, targeting 40 million daily customers, by 2025.

In a webcast to investors on Wednesday it said it will also add another 5,000 convenience stores selling coffee and snacks, with growth focused on rapidly growing economies in emerging markets.

Around half of the new petrol stations will be built in fast growing economies, mostly in China, India, Indonesia, Russia and Mexico.

The company is also rolling out a number of experimental initiatives to introduce electric battery chargers and hydrogen chargers to its traditional petrol stations, hoping to capture some of the growth in the non-combustion engines.

“We plan to be leading through the energy transition,” Shell head of downstream John Abbott told investors.

Shell also said it plans to invest $7bn to $9bn a year across the business and expects to deliver a return on average capital employed of more than 15%.

Food Hygiene Training