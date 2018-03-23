Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Retailer cuts cost of KDRB by project managing development

John Wood · 23 March, 2018
Savile Petroleum's Calderview Service Station

Savile Petroleum has just reopened Calderview Service Station in Leeds after a total knock down re-build, and it managed substantial savings on the cost of the development by project managing it themselves.

The scheme involved razing the site and building a new Shell forecourt with eight pumps and 14 filling positions and separate canopies for retail and HGV and has a dedicated Adblu pump as well as a gas oil pump. There is a 2,000sq ft Spar store, and facilities include airline, water, ATM a PayPoint terminal, and vac/fragrance.

Savile Petroloeum  has its own e-liquid brand Prestige Vaping which has its own prominent counter with Prestige Vaping supplies and the store also has  WH Smith branded stationary instore.

Savile director Yasin Patel said “We project managed the development ourselves, and with us appointing the sub-contractors and being fully active throughout the whole building process we were able to carry it out for about half the cost quoted by a project manager.”   

The work took four and a half months to complete and Yasin said the changes have been welcomed by customers. “The feedback has been fantastic and just two weeks after opening, sales are above the previous levels at the site.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 19 March 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.30130.48120.36
East Midlands122.46131.58119.60
London122.81131.15119.96
North East121.7959.90131.53118.66
North West122.0658.80129.31118.83
Northern Ireland121.4469.90127.23119.16
Scotland122.5853.90127.93119.05
South East123.2769.90131.23120.66
South West122.83128.65119.82
Wales122.26127.59118.99
West Midlands121.83129.90119.22
Yorkshire & Humber121.66129.86118.80
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Freehold of service station leased by Ron...

Award-winning retailer opens his fifth fo...

Top 50 Indie installs Spar wholesaler's o...

Maxol invests £1m in partnership with cof...

Freehold of service station leased by Ron...

Bestway unveils new identity for van sale...

Award-winning retailer opens his fifth fo...

Top 50 Indie installs Spar wholesaler's o...

MFG acquires MRH in £1.2bn deal

Freehold of service station leased by Ron...

Bestway unveils new identity for van sale...

PRA slams 'Legionnaires' slur on UK car w...

Poll

See Results

With sales of new diesel vehicles nose-diving at an alarming rate, has this had a noticeable impact on your diesel fuel sales?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
Untitled Document
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training