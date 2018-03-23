Retailer cuts cost of KDRB by project managing development

John Wood

Savile Petroleum has just reopened Calderview Service Station in Leeds after a total knock down re-build, and it managed substantial savings on the cost of the development by project managing it themselves.

The scheme involved razing the site and building a new Shell forecourt with eight pumps and 14 filling positions and separate canopies for retail and HGV and has a dedicated Adblu pump as well as a gas oil pump. There is a 2,000sq ft Spar store, and facilities include airline, water, ATM a PayPoint terminal, and vac/fragrance.

Savile Petroloeum has its own e-liquid brand Prestige Vaping which has its own prominent counter with Prestige Vaping supplies and the store also has WH Smith branded stationary instore.

Savile director Yasin Patel said “We project managed the development ourselves, and with us appointing the sub-contractors and being fully active throughout the whole building process we were able to carry it out for about half the cost quoted by a project manager.”

The work took four and a half months to complete and Yasin said the changes have been welcomed by customers. “The feedback has been fantastic and just two weeks after opening, sales are above the previous levels at the site.”

