Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Euro Garages installs rapid chargers in Scotland

John Wood · 23 March, 2018
eVolt chargers at Euro Garages site

eVolt UK, the nationwide supplier of electrical vehicle (EV) charging points, has installed the latest versions of its new rapid charging units at two Euro Garages sites in Scotland.

The eVolt Raption 50kW Rapid Chargers are capable of charging two vehicles simultaneously at full power in approximately 30 minutes.

Adam Patel, assistant project manager, Energy Utilities, at Euro Garages, said that eVolt’s standing in the Scottish market was key to its selection: “With over 130 Rapid Chargers installed across Scotland, eVolt’s knowledge and experience is unrivalled.”

The Euro Garages Group owns, manages and operates more than 2,600 sites across six European markets. It currently has 19 sites across Scotland and may look to expand EV charging infrastructure across more locations. “We will carefully monitor these new charging units on a monthly basis and review their usage,” Adam said.

“Euro Garages is committed and dedicated to environmental sustainability and reducing emissions, so there is certainly potential for us to install more charging units across our sites.”

The two Euro Garages sites are at Lomondgate Services in West Dunbartonshire and Caird Park Service Station in Dundee. eVolt worked with partner Tokheim Solutions to deliver the project.

Justin Meyer, general manager of eVolt UK, said that demand for EVs in Scotland is growing: “We are proud to be supporting drivers who are embracing sustainable e-Mobility by providing reliable and efficient charging technology where it is most needed.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 19 March 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.30130.48120.36
East Midlands122.46131.58119.60
London122.81131.15119.96
North East121.7959.90131.53118.66
North West122.0658.80129.31118.83
Northern Ireland121.4469.90127.23119.16
Scotland122.5853.90127.93119.05
South East123.2769.90131.23120.66
South West122.83128.65119.82
Wales122.26127.59118.99
West Midlands121.83129.90119.22
Yorkshire & Humber121.66129.86118.80
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Freehold of service station leased by Ron...

Award-winning retailer opens his fifth fo...

Top 50 Indie installs Spar wholesaler's o...

Maxol invests £1m in partnership with cof...

Freehold of service station leased by Ron...

Bestway unveils new identity for van sale...

Award-winning retailer opens his fifth fo...

Top 50 Indie installs Spar wholesaler's o...

MFG acquires MRH in £1.2bn deal

Freehold of service station leased by Ron...

Bestway unveils new identity for van sale...

PRA slams 'Legionnaires' slur on UK car w...

Poll

See Results

With sales of new diesel vehicles nose-diving at an alarming rate, has this had a noticeable impact on your diesel fuel sales?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
Untitled Document
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training