Euro Garages installs rapid chargers in Scotland

John Wood

eVolt UK, the nationwide supplier of electrical vehicle (EV) charging points, has installed the latest versions of its new rapid charging units at two Euro Garages sites in Scotland.

The eVolt Raption 50kW Rapid Chargers are capable of charging two vehicles simultaneously at full power in approximately 30 minutes.

Adam Patel, assistant project manager, Energy Utilities, at Euro Garages, said that eVolt’s standing in the Scottish market was key to its selection: “With over 130 Rapid Chargers installed across Scotland, eVolt’s knowledge and experience is unrivalled.”

The Euro Garages Group owns, manages and operates more than 2,600 sites across six European markets. It currently has 19 sites across Scotland and may look to expand EV charging infrastructure across more locations. “We will carefully monitor these new charging units on a monthly basis and review their usage,” Adam said.

“Euro Garages is committed and dedicated to environmental sustainability and reducing emissions, so there is certainly potential for us to install more charging units across our sites.”

The two Euro Garages sites are at Lomondgate Services in West Dunbartonshire and Caird Park Service Station in Dundee. eVolt worked with partner Tokheim Solutions to deliver the project.

Justin Meyer, general manager of eVolt UK, said that demand for EVs in Scotland is growing: “We are proud to be supporting drivers who are embracing sustainable e-Mobility by providing reliable and efficient charging technology where it is most needed.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: