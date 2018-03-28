Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Extra £100m in funding provided to repair potholes

John Wood · 28 March, 2018
a road

A further £100m to help repair potholes and other storm damage in England’s roads has been announced by transport secretary Chris Grayling.

The Department of Transport (DfT) claims the money will help repair almost two million potholes as well as help protect roads from future severe weather.

The funding is in addition to £75m already given to councils from the Pothole Action Fund this year, as well as a £46m boost for highways authorities announced just before Christmas. Grayling said: “People rely on good roads to get to work and to see friends or family.

“We have seen an unusually prolonged spell of freezing weather which has caused damage to our local roads.

“We are giving councils even more funding to help repair their roads so all road users can enjoy their journeys without having to dodge potholes.”

The government is also investing more than £900,000 in innovations using connected vehicles to help councils more efficiently manage and plan maintenance works.

DfT claims these trials will ultimately help provide councils with data to enable them to repair potholes before they occur as well as maintain their other assets more effectively as part of their asset management plans. This will help prevent further potholes and other road defects occurring over time.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 26 March 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.1569.90130.19120.17
East Midlands122.47130.27119.68
London122.80131.05120.41
North East121.8661.90131.91118.99
North West122.1657.70130.98119.32
Northern Ireland121.64126.63119.49
Scotland122.58128.34119.40
South East123.4263.80131.53120.78
South West122.97129.93119.87
Wales122.35127.13119.38
West Midlands121.9679.90133.22119.52
Yorkshire & Humber121.76132.38118.93
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Euro Garages installs rapid chargers in S...

Shell planning to add 10,000 sites global...

Freehold of service station leased by Ron...

Retailer cuts cost of KDRB by project man...

Freehold of service station leased by Ron...

Euro Garages installs rapid chargers in S...

Award-winning retailer opens his fifth fo...

Shell planning to add 10,000 sites global...

MFG acquires MRH in £1.2bn deal

Freehold of service station leased by Ron...

Bestway unveils new identity for van sale...

Euro Garages installs rapid chargers in S...

Poll

See Results

With sales of new diesel vehicles nose-diving at an alarming rate, has this had a noticeable impact on your diesel fuel sales?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
Untitled Document
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training