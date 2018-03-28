Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Union calls for power plan to cope with electric vehicles

John Wood · 28 March, 2018
electric car charging

GMB, the energy union, has called on Government and the National Grid to develop a proper plan to power the rise in electric vehicles.

Justin Bowden, GMB national secretary, said: “With the government committing to ban sales of new petrol and diesel engine cars by 2040, the number of electric cars on our roads is set to rocket to anything up to 35 million, necessitating massive changes to network supply and charging point access.

“National Grid is forecasting up to 30 gigawatts of additional electricity capacity being needed by 2050 to meet peak demand. “Our current capacity is 61 gigawatts.

“GMB is calling on Government and National Grid to plan and invest now in major infrastructure upgrading and development to ensure we are ahead of the curve.

“With the existing nuclear fleet reaching the end of its natural life over the next 10 years, and coal being removed by 2025, an increase in electricity demand of 30 gigs translates into an awful lot of additional power stations.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 26 March 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.1569.90130.19120.17
East Midlands122.47130.27119.68
London122.80131.05120.41
North East121.8661.90131.91118.99
North West122.1657.70130.98119.32
Northern Ireland121.64126.63119.49
Scotland122.58128.34119.40
South East123.4263.80131.53120.78
South West122.97129.93119.87
Wales122.35127.13119.38
West Midlands121.9679.90133.22119.52
Yorkshire & Humber121.76132.38118.93
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Euro Garages installs rapid chargers in S...

Shell planning to add 10,000 sites global...

Freehold of service station leased by Ron...

Retailer cuts cost of KDRB by project man...

Freehold of service station leased by Ron...

Euro Garages installs rapid chargers in S...

Award-winning retailer opens his fifth fo...

Shell planning to add 10,000 sites global...

MFG acquires MRH in £1.2bn deal

Freehold of service station leased by Ron...

Bestway unveils new identity for van sale...

Euro Garages installs rapid chargers in S...

Poll

See Results

With sales of new diesel vehicles nose-diving at an alarming rate, has this had a noticeable impact on your diesel fuel sales?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
Untitled Document
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training