Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Trade associations help members over plastic bag charging

John Wood · 28 March, 2018
ACS chief executive James Lowman
ACS chief executive James Lowman
  (Photo:  )

Retail trade bodies the Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) and the National Federation of Retail Newsagents (NFRN) have launched new materials to help small stores introduce a plastic bag charging scheme following the publication of the Government’s 25-Year Environment Plan.

The joint initiative is designed to make it easier for retailers to charge on a voluntary basis for single-use plastic bags. A poster and other materials have been produced to help retailers to communicate their plastic bag charging policy to consumers, including guidance on how to administer a voluntary charging policy.

Currently 42% of independent retailers already charge for plastic bags and 65% support the introduction of mandatory plastic bag charging in England.

Environment minister Thérèse Coffey said: “I welcome this step by the Association of Convenience Stores and the National Federation of Retail Newsagents.

“As the Prime Minister said when launching our 25-Year Environment Plan, to help achieve our goal of eliminating all avoidable plastic waste, we will extend the 5p plastic bag charge to all retailers, to further reduce usage, and we’ll be setting out our next steps in due course.”

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “There are thousands of retailers that are already charging for single-use plastic bags on a voluntary basis, and the feedback has been extremely positive. Retailers are able to use the funds raised from plastic bag charging to support local causes, while also playing their part in reducing the overall number of plastic bags given out.”

NFRN national president Linda Sood said: “Independent retailers are the cornerstone of their local communities. NFRN members pride themselves on retailing responsibily and want to play a role in ridding their local surroundings of plastic waste. Through the carrier bag levy they recognise they can help protect the environment and raise funds for deserving good causes the length and breadth of the country at the same time."

ACS and NFRN will be sending out hard copies of the materials to members in the coming weeks. The materials are also be free to download at https://www.acs.org.uk/advice/carrier-bags

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 26 March 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.1569.90130.19120.17
East Midlands122.47130.27119.68
London122.80131.05120.41
North East121.8661.90131.91118.99
North West122.1657.70130.98119.32
Northern Ireland121.64126.63119.49
Scotland122.58128.34119.40
South East123.4263.80131.53120.78
South West122.97129.93119.87
Wales122.35127.13119.38
West Midlands121.9679.90133.22119.52
Yorkshire & Humber121.76132.38118.93
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Euro Garages installs rapid chargers in S...

Shell planning to add 10,000 sites global...

Freehold of service station leased by Ron...

Retailer cuts cost of KDRB by project man...

Freehold of service station leased by Ron...

Euro Garages installs rapid chargers in S...

Award-winning retailer opens his fifth fo...

Shell planning to add 10,000 sites global...

MFG acquires MRH in £1.2bn deal

Freehold of service station leased by Ron...

Bestway unveils new identity for van sale...

Euro Garages installs rapid chargers in S...

Poll

See Results

With sales of new diesel vehicles nose-diving at an alarming rate, has this had a noticeable impact on your diesel fuel sales?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
Untitled Document
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training