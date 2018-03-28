Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Thieves break in to Fraser's Retail store and steal cigarettes

John Wood · 28 March, 2018
Wiltshire Police are investigating after a quantity of cigarettes were stolen during a break-in at a Top 50 Indie petrol station in Marlborough.

The incident happened at the Fraser's Retail Budgens, in Hertford Road, at around 12.20am on 23 March when the culprits unsuccessfully tried to force entry to a side door.

They then threw two large metal bins through the front window, climbed inside, and forced open a cabinet, stealing an unknown quantity of cigarettes. They then left the scene.

Detective constable Cerys Powell said: “We want to appeal for anyone who may have information on this to get in touch with us.

“We believe the offenders may have been driving a grey Audi, so are looking to hear from anyone who saw this car around the time of the break-in.”

Anyone who saw anything suspicious is asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

