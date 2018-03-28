Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Women attacked in forecourt store robbery taken to hospital

John Wood · 28 March, 2018
police tape

A woman was injured when robbers stormed a petrol station in Norton, County Durham.

A “substantial amount” of money and cigarettes were taken in the robbery at the Jet garage on Norton Road. It happened shortly before 8.30pm on Sunday March 25.

The woman, 27, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokeswoman for Cleveland Police said: “Police received a report of a robbery at the Jet garage on Norton Road in Norton at around 8.20pm yesterday evening, Sunday March 25.

“Two male suspects entered the garage and stole a substantial amount of cash and cigarettes.

“The suspects were violent towards a 27-year-old woman in the garage, leaving her with minor injuries.

“She was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees for treatment before being released.”

No arrests have been made. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information is asked to call 101.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 26 March 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.1569.90130.19120.17
East Midlands122.47130.27119.68
London122.80131.05120.41
North East121.8661.90131.91118.99
North West122.1657.70130.98119.32
Northern Ireland121.64126.63119.49
Scotland122.58128.34119.40
South East123.4263.80131.53120.78
South West122.97129.93119.87
Wales122.35127.13119.38
West Midlands121.9679.90133.22119.52
Yorkshire & Humber121.76132.38118.93
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Euro Garages installs rapid chargers in S...

Shell planning to add 10,000 sites global...

Freehold of service station leased by Ron...

Retailer cuts cost of KDRB by project man...

Freehold of service station leased by Ron...

Euro Garages installs rapid chargers in S...

Award-winning retailer opens his fifth fo...

Shell planning to add 10,000 sites global...

MFG acquires MRH in £1.2bn deal

Freehold of service station leased by Ron...

Bestway unveils new identity for van sale...

Euro Garages installs rapid chargers in S...

Poll

See Results

With sales of new diesel vehicles nose-diving at an alarming rate, has this had a noticeable impact on your diesel fuel sales?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
Untitled Document
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training