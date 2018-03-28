Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Sewell on the go sponsors Rugby League stand

John Wood · 28 March, 2018
Patrick Sewell with Hull Kingston Rovers captain Shaun Lunt
Top 50 Indie Sewell on the go is the the new sponsor of the Colin Hutton Stand at the Hull Kingston Rovers’ KCOM Craven Park Rugby League stadium.

Sewell on the go, which operates 13 fuel and convenience stores around Hull and the East Riding, is a former sponsor of the Family Zone at KCOM Craven Park and has now taken its partnership with the club to the next level after committing to the stand sponsorship.

Patrick Sewell, managing director of Sewell on the go, said: “We’ve worked together in the past with the likes of game sponsorship, corporate tickets and sponsoring the family zone – this is one step further and we are proud to be associated with both Hull Kingston Rovers and the Colin Hutton Stand.

“Linking up with the club has always seemed a natural synergy in that both organisations are rooted within the communities of East Hull, indeed we’ve both been here since the late 1800s.

“Five of our 13 stores in the city literally have KCOM Craven Park surrounded and as such, many of our customers are Rovers fans and vice versa, so it appears a natural fit to work with and support each other for the betterment of the local area and people.”

Paul Sewell, managing director of Sewell Group, said: “Colin Hutton was a Rovers legend and I’m pleased and proud Sewell on the go is supporting the stand named after him.

“Colin was also a great friend of Hull Animal Welfare Trust, a charity we have supported for many years, which makes this partnership even more personal to us as a business.”

Hull Kingston Rovers CEO Mike Smith added: “We’ve enjoyed an excellent relationship with Sewell on the go in recent years and to bring them back on board with their biggest ever sponsorship arrangement with the club is great news for our commercial team.

“Along with the recently announced Compendium Living East Stand, we now have two major businesses on board in some key areas for the club and that’s a real boost in our ambitions to keep pushing forwards off the field.”

Keywords:

Food Hygiene Training