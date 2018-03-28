Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Roadchef reopens site with first Boots store on a motorway

John Wood · 28 March, 2018

Motorway service area (MSA) operator Roadchef has officially opened its newly refurbished and extended Strensham South site, at junction 8 of the M5, including the only Boots store on the motorway network.

Motorists stopping at Strensham South will find a new Spar store that will feature the latest store design which includes a served Dolcetti ice cream counter, a premium donut offer from Dots Original Donuts and a premium gifting cart. The site also features a Leon restaurant and a fully refurbished McDonald’s and Costa Coffee.

Roadchef has also created a differentiated offering at Strensham with the introduction of the only Boots store located in a UK motorway service area. The 122sq m store will give customers on-the-move a convenient and quick pick up point for health and beauty essentials, including the exclusive Boots Pharmaceuticals range and beauty brands including No7, L’Oréal and Rimmel.

Motorists can also benefit from the retailer’s Order & Collect option, allowing for any items from the Boots range to be ordered and paid for in advance to assist with speedy collection.

Kevin Birch, retail pharmacy operations director, Boots UK, said: “Boots is one of the most accessible brands on the British high street, with 90% of the UK population within a 10-minute drive of one of our 2,500 stores. We’re delighted to bring our expertise and exclusive own-brand products to customers and commuters stopping at Strensham South on their journeys.”

Simon Turl, CEO of Roadchef, added: “We are delighted to continue offering our customers the best brands on the motorway, including the introduction of our first ever Boots site. Not only does this strengthen our position as one of the leading motorway service area operators in the country, it also gives our customers even more options when on-the-go.”

Food Hygiene Training