Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Black cab drivers given tax breaks for zero emission vehicles

John Wood · 04 April, 2018
electric car charging

Changes to the rules on vehicle excise duty (VED), coming into force on 1 April 2018, should encourage black cab drivers thinking of investing in zero emissions vehicles, according to Nigel Morris, tax director at accounting firm MHA MacIntyre Hudson.

Under current rules drivers who purchase a vehicle with a list price of more than £40,000 pay an additional rate of VED of £310 for five years after the end of their first vehicle excise licence. In the Autumn Budget 2017 the government announced that from April 2019 they would exempt zero emission capable taxis from the additional rate. On 6 March 2018, they went one step further and announced that all eligible taxis bought from April 2018 will never have to pay the additional rate at all.

Morris said: “This is good news for black cab drivers because the impact of the standard rules on these vehicles is particularly striking. Black cabs must meet certain technical specifications, such as turning circles and disability access, which don’t apply to other vehicles used as taxis. As a consequence of these technical requirements, the models produced by the principal manufacturers are priced well above the £40,000 threshold.

“The challenge now is how the typical driver will fund the £60,000 plus list price of these vehicles. Additional support and incentives may be required to protect the livelihoods of black cab drivers and maintain the number of taxis available.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 April 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.7355.70130.95120.82
East Midlands123.02130.77120.35
London123.57131.38121.13
North East122.48132.26119.80
North West122.6659.90132.06119.78
Northern Ireland121.86128.57119.47
Scotland122.9052.70128.80119.91
South East123.91132.75121.31
South West123.37131.11120.67
Wales122.75124.98120.07
West Midlands122.67129.98120.30
Yorkshire & Humber122.37131.53119.74
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Don't invest heavily in electric charging...

Shell opens new hydrogen site at Beaconsf...

Roadchef reopens site with first Boots st...

Certas Energy opens unmanned petrol stati...

Don't invest heavily in electric charging...

Euro Garages installs rapid chargers in S...

Shell planning to add 10,000 sites global...

Retailer cuts cost of KDRB by project man...

Freehold of service station leased by Ron...

Don't invest heavily in electric charging...

Euro Garages installs rapid chargers in S...

Bestway unveils new identity for van sale...

Poll

See Results

Is the acquisition of the biggest Top 50 Indie - MRH - by the second biggest - MFG - good for the independent petrol retailing sector?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
Untitled Document
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training