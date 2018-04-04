Fleetcor headlines at PRA Business Breakout in Swindon

John Wood

The PRA is staging a Business Breakout at Fleetcor’s offices at Windmill Hill, Swindon, on Thursday April 26.

FleetCor, which owns and operates the Allstar and Keyfuels fuel cards, will open the session followed by presentations including:

• Petrol Retailers Association – market update;

• Forecourt Eye – reducing crime on forecourts;

• Christie & Co – outlook on the value of petrol filling stations;

• Instavolt – “free” electric charging for petrol retailers;

• CBE – innovations in Epos technology;

• Winckworth Sherwood – legal update: buying and selling petrol stations and alcohol licensing;

• Grip Hero – a revolutionary approach to hand protection on the forecourt.

Coffee will be available from 10am and a free buffet lunch will be provided. To register click here or contact PRA at petrol@rmif.co.uk or 020 7580 9122.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: