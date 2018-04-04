Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Fleetcor headlines at PRA Business Breakout in Swindon

John Wood · 04 April, 2018
generic forecourt pic

The PRA is staging a Business Breakout at Fleetcor’s offices at Windmill Hill, Swindon, on Thursday April 26.

FleetCor, which owns and operates the Allstar and Keyfuels fuel cards, will open the session followed by presentations including:

• Petrol Retailers Association – market update;

• Forecourt Eye – reducing crime on forecourts;

• Christie & Co – outlook on the value of petrol filling stations;

• Instavolt – “free” electric charging for petrol retailers;

• CBE – innovations in Epos technology;

• Winckworth Sherwood – legal update: buying and selling petrol stations and alcohol licensing;

• Grip Hero – a revolutionary approach to hand protection on the forecourt.

Coffee will be available from 10am and a free buffet lunch will be provided. To register click here or contact PRA at petrol@rmif.co.uk or 020 7580 9122.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 April 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.7355.70130.95120.82
East Midlands123.02130.77120.35
London123.57131.38121.13
North East122.48132.26119.80
North West122.6659.90132.06119.78
Northern Ireland121.86128.57119.47
Scotland122.9052.70128.80119.91
South East123.91132.75121.31
South West123.37131.11120.67
Wales122.75124.98120.07
West Midlands122.67129.98120.30
Yorkshire & Humber122.37131.53119.74
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Don't invest heavily in electric charging...

Shell opens new hydrogen site at Beaconsf...

Roadchef reopens site with first Boots st...

Certas Energy opens unmanned petrol stati...

Don't invest heavily in electric charging...

Euro Garages installs rapid chargers in S...

Shell planning to add 10,000 sites global...

Retailer cuts cost of KDRB by project man...

Freehold of service station leased by Ron...

Don't invest heavily in electric charging...

Euro Garages installs rapid chargers in S...

Bestway unveils new identity for van sale...

Poll

See Results

Is the acquisition of the biggest Top 50 Indie - MRH - by the second biggest - MFG - good for the independent petrol retailing sector?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
Untitled Document
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training