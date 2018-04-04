Welsh Rugby players visit Oil 4 Wales Maesteg site

John Wood

Rugby fans in Maesteg, Wales, are getting a chance to meet members of their national team at an event organised by Oil 4 Wales.

The company is holding a meet the players event at its Maesteg 24/7 petrol station on April 4 from 2pm.

During the day players including Rob Evans, Jonathan Davies, Dan Lydiate, Gareth Davies, and Ken Owens, who are ambassadors for the oil distributor, will be on hand to sign autographs and take photos with their fans.

The service station underwent a £200,000 refurbishment in 2017, and the relaunched garage includes a full deli and bakery serving home-made cakes, pies and freshly baked breads, and a new café.

Managing director Colin Owens said: “Come along and meet our Six Nations heroes and Oil 4 Wales ambassadors at this special event! We’re delighted to be welcoming them and supporting the local community. Don’t miss out!”

