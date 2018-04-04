Valero celebrates signing Shell sites to Texaco brand

John Wood

Valero is celebrating recruiting two Shell service stations to the Texaco brand.

Ivor Hael in Tonypandy, Wales, and Chrysler Garage in Kettering, Northamptonshire, have both switched to Valero and the Texaco brand recently.

Akash Kumar, owner of Chrysler Garage, which had been Shell branded for a number of years, said: “Switching to the Texaco brand has made it possible for us to be able to compete in a highly competitive local market.

“We expect the rebrand to attract new customers and help the site to grow volume. We’re also confident that Texaco’s Fast Fuel card and cross acceptance with Shell and BP cards will help to boost our fuel card volume.”

As with all new Texaco branded locations, Valero supported the Ivor Hael rebrand with two Star Rewards loyalty scheme promotions after the brand changeover. Shortly after the brand switch, Ivor Hael ran a four-week Star Rewards 5 x Points promotion, which encouraged new customers to visit the site with the equivalent of a 5ppl saving. To follow, the site ran a four-week Save 10p promotion on Supreme grades, helping to give sales of Supreme Unleaded and Supreme Diesel an uplift.

Andrew Cox, Valero’s director sales and marketing, said: “Valero welcomes Ivor Hael and Chrysler Garage to the Texaco brand. It’s a compliment when sites make the switch to Texaco and further evidence of the strength of our brand and offering. Our industry leading loyalty programme and the strong promotions we offer will always prove popular with customers and retailers alike.”

