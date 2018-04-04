Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Valero celebrates signing Shell sites to Texaco brand

John Wood · 04 April, 2018
Texaco logo

Valero is celebrating recruiting two Shell service stations to the Texaco brand.

Ivor Hael in Tonypandy, Wales, and Chrysler Garage in Kettering, Northamptonshire, have both switched to Valero and the Texaco brand recently.

Akash Kumar, owner of Chrysler Garage, which had been Shell branded for a number of years, said: “Switching to the Texaco brand has made it possible for us to be able to compete in a highly competitive local market.

“We expect the rebrand to attract new customers and help the site to grow volume. We’re also confident that Texaco’s Fast Fuel card and cross acceptance with Shell and BP cards will help to boost our fuel card volume.”

As with all new Texaco branded locations, Valero supported the Ivor Hael rebrand with two Star Rewards loyalty scheme promotions after the brand changeover. Shortly after the brand switch, Ivor Hael ran a four-week Star Rewards 5 x Points promotion, which encouraged new customers to visit the site with the equivalent of a 5ppl saving. To follow, the site ran a four-week Save 10p promotion on Supreme grades, helping to give sales of Supreme Unleaded and Supreme Diesel an uplift.

Andrew Cox, Valero’s director sales and marketing, said: “Valero welcomes Ivor Hael and Chrysler Garage to the Texaco brand. It’s a compliment when sites make the switch to Texaco and further evidence of the strength of our brand and offering. Our industry leading loyalty programme and the strong promotions we offer will always prove popular with customers and retailers alike.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 April 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.7355.70130.95120.82
East Midlands123.02130.77120.35
London123.57131.38121.13
North East122.48132.26119.80
North West122.6659.90132.06119.78
Northern Ireland121.86128.57119.47
Scotland122.9052.70128.80119.91
South East123.91132.75121.31
South West123.37131.11120.67
Wales122.75124.98120.07
West Midlands122.67129.98120.30
Yorkshire & Humber122.37131.53119.74
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Don't invest heavily in electric charging...

Shell opens new hydrogen site at Beaconsf...

Roadchef reopens site with first Boots st...

Certas Energy opens unmanned petrol stati...

Don't invest heavily in electric charging...

Euro Garages installs rapid chargers in S...

Shell planning to add 10,000 sites global...

Retailer cuts cost of KDRB by project man...

Freehold of service station leased by Ron...

Don't invest heavily in electric charging...

Euro Garages installs rapid chargers in S...

Bestway unveils new identity for van sale...

Poll

See Results

Is the acquisition of the biggest Top 50 Indie - MRH - by the second biggest - MFG - good for the independent petrol retailing sector?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
Untitled Document
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training