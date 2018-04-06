Euro Garages goes for revised planning in Norfolk

Tracy West

Euro Garages has applied for revised planning permission to build a new forecourt, drive-through restaurant and coffee shop, alongside the A11 in Norfolk.

According to the Thetford and Brandon Times, the land at Snetterton Park has been derelict for some time. Talking to the news outlet, local councillor Trevor Watkins said he welcomed the application, as it would “smarten the place up” plus he said the addition of a convenience store would be good for local villagers.

Euro Garages was actually granted planning permission for the site last summer but has since made changes to its proposals, including now having each business in a separate building and the removal of HGV parking.

In the design and access statement to Breckland Council, it stated: “The development will result in the delivery of much needed infrastructure (petrol filling station) and facilities (food, drink and convenience goods) for both employees associated with the wider employment site, whilst also generating trade from passing traffic along the A11 corridor.”

It added that due to the distance from any local town centres, the proposals would not have an adverse effect on the vitality of these places.

The application is good news for local employment as the site would create 60 full-time and 25 part-time jobs.