Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Woman banned from begging at petrol station

Tracy West · 06 April, 2018

A Surrey woman appeared at Guildford County Court last month for breaching her ASB (anti-social behavior) Injunction by begging at the Esso Petrol Station on the A31, Hogs Back.

Julie Ann Stevens, who first received an Injunction last October at Guildford County Court (which prohibited her from begging within 20 miles of her home in the village of Tongham), admitted to approaching a member of public for money at the petrol station on January 14.

The Judge recognised that Stevens was remorseful and accepted her assurances that she would not breach the Order again. She was sentenced to time already spent in custody following her arrest, so this sentence has been deemed served. The Judge commented that she was also imposing an additional prohibition, preventing Stevens from attending the Esso Petrol Station on the Hogs Back, “to prevent further harassment of the public”.

Joanna Grimshaw, from the Anti-Social Behaviour Team at Surrey Police said: “Julie Ann Stevens is well known in the area and it is thanks to the local community that she was caught breaching her conditions. We need to send a strong message to those who seek to break their injunctions and we would urge members of the public to alert us to any further breaches in the future.”

Stevens’ injunction precludes her from entering the Esso site as well as begging from any person within 20 miles of her home address unless she personally knows the person.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 April 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.7355.70130.95120.82
East Midlands123.02130.77120.35
London123.57131.38121.13
North East122.48132.26119.80
North West122.6659.90132.06119.78
Northern Ireland121.86128.57119.47
Scotland122.9052.70128.80119.91
South East123.91132.75121.31
South West123.37131.11120.67
Wales122.75124.98120.07
West Midlands122.67129.98120.30
Yorkshire & Humber122.37131.53119.74
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Don't invest heavily in electric charging...

National Grid backs 2030 cut-off for new...

Valero celebrates signing Shell sites to...

Transport secretary calls for probe into...

Don't invest heavily in electric charging...

Shell opens new hydrogen site at Beaconsf...

Euro Garages installs rapid chargers in S...

Shell planning to add 10,000 sites global...

Freehold of service station leased by Ron...

Don't invest heavily in electric charging...

Euro Garages installs rapid chargers in S...

Bestway unveils new identity for van sale...

Poll

See Results

Is the acquisition of the biggest Top 50 Indie - MRH - by the second biggest - MFG - good for the independent petrol retailing sector?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
Untitled Document
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training