Wayland Garage celebrates re-opening with fun weekend of promotions

Merril Boulton

Wayland Garage, the Gulf-branded filling station in Watton, is hosting an open weekend from today until Sunday (6-8th April) to celebrate its official reopening.

The event includes raffle prizes, goodie bags and free product samples, with a Red Bull promotion team also in attendance throughout. For every £20 basket-spend in store during the promotion, customers will receive a voucher for 4p per litre off their next fuel purchase.

Today a replica of the Gulf Porsche 917, made famous by Steve McQueen in the 1971 movie ‘Le Mans’ and renowned as one the greatest sports cars of all time, will be on display as part of the fun and razzmatazz.

The Gulf forecourt on Thetford Road has provided a valuable service to the local community since 1985. After more than 30 years at the helm, Ray and Sheila Wicks recently decided to take a well-earned retirement, selling the garage to Petrocell Holdings Ltd, a family run business which has operated forecourts and garage workshops since 1974.

“The redevelopment includes a large Londis store, bakery, off licence and brand new spacious Gulf-branded forecourt,” explains Petrocell company director, John Dowling. “We are delighted to have retained the existing staff and management and all of us are hugely excited by the transformation. Waylands Garage now has something for everyone. From local produce to Country Choice breads, pastries, pies and pasties and our 'Stone Willy’s' franchise; providing an all-day menu including wraps, toasties, pizzas, paninis, chicken and fries, all freshly cooked in store and ready in minutes.”

As a charity fund raiser, Gulf and Petrocell will donate 2p each for every litre of fuel purchased during the weekend promotion with proceeds going to the local sports centre and hockey club to assist with the maintenance of its Astro-turf pitch.