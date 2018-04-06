Certas Energy's SuperStation awards confirmed

Merril Boulton

Certas Energy has announced that its SuperStation Gala Awards Dinner, will take place on Thursday October 11 at the Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club.

Since 2012, the SuperStation Awards has helped raise the quality and standards of Gulf and Pace forecourts across the UK. Entries judged on factors including customer service, facilities and presentation.

The competition culminates with sponsors, leading industry suppliers and the finalists in each category gathering together for an evening of Hollywood-style glitz and glamour as the winners are announced.