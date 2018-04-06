Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Certas Energy's SuperStation awards confirmed

Merril Boulton · 06 April, 2018

Certas Energy has announced that its SuperStation Gala Awards Dinner, will take place on Thursday October 11 at the Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club.

Since 2012, the SuperStation Awards has helped raise the quality and standards of Gulf and Pace forecourts across the UK. Entries judged on factors including customer service, facilities and presentation.

The competition culminates with sponsors, leading industry suppliers and the finalists in each category gathering together for an evening of Hollywood-style glitz and glamour as the winners are announced.

 

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 April 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.7355.70130.95120.82
East Midlands123.02130.77120.35
London123.57131.38121.13
North East122.48132.26119.80
North West122.6659.90132.06119.78
Northern Ireland121.86128.57119.47
Scotland122.9052.70128.80119.91
South East123.91132.75121.31
South West123.37131.11120.67
Wales122.75124.98120.07
West Midlands122.67129.98120.30
Yorkshire & Humber122.37131.53119.74
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Don't invest heavily in electric charging...

National Grid backs 2030 cut-off for new...

Valero celebrates signing Shell sites to...

Transport secretary calls for probe into...

Don't invest heavily in electric charging...

Shell opens new hydrogen site at Beaconsf...

Euro Garages installs rapid chargers in S...

Shell planning to add 10,000 sites global...

Freehold of service station leased by Ron...

Don't invest heavily in electric charging...

Euro Garages installs rapid chargers in S...

Bestway unveils new identity for van sale...

Poll

See Results

Is the acquisition of the biggest Top 50 Indie - MRH - by the second biggest - MFG - good for the independent petrol retailing sector?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
Untitled Document
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training