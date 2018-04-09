Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Man shot dead by police on MRH forecourt in East London

Merril Boulton · 09 April, 2018

A man has been shot dead by police on an Esso forecourt in East London this morning.

He was said to be making threats in the Collier Row area of Romford.

The site is owned by Top 50 Indie MRH. A spokesman said: “We’re working closely with the authorities to support their investigation. Therefore it would be inappropriate for us to comment further. We can confirm that the petrol station at Collier Row will remain closed today.”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that at approximately 03:50hrs on Monday, 9 April, police were called by a man making threats and claiming he was in possession of a firearm at an address in Collier Row.

Firearms officers attended the location and were informed the man had left the address, armed with a firearm.

At approximately 04:45hrs a man - believed to be aged in his 40s - was shot by police in the vicinity of Collier Row Road and Lodge Lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 05:17hrs.

They confirmed that road closures remain in place around the scene; the Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed; and a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

