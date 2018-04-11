Knife-wielding robber threatens female shop assistant

John Wood

A man threatened a female shop worker with a knife during a robbery at a petrol station in Ayr.

The man entered Tam O’Shanter Filling Station on Station Bridge Road at around 12.15am on Wednesday, April 4.

After threatening the staff member and demanding money, he made off with a three figure sum. The 49-year-old woman was not injured but was left shaken.

The suspect is white, possibly in his 30s, of heavy build, and was wearing dark clothing including a hooded Puma top and white trainers.

He had his hood up and a scarf covering his face, and was last seen running into the car park of a nearby retail park.

Detective constable Stuart Ferguson said: “Thankfully the female staff member was unhurt but this was a very frightening thing to happen to her.

“Officers have been checking CCTV and making local enquiries but would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time or who maybe recognises the description of the man or indeed saw him in the area prior to or after the robbery to contact them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0150/04/04/18. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.

