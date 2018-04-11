Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Union claims households will pay for charging infrastructure

John Wood · 11 April, 2018

National Grid has been accused of supporting an early ban on new petrol and diesel car sales as a Trojan horse for extra taxpayer cash to pay for “expensive” and “difficult to co-ordinate” new charging infrastructure.

The energy union GMB is calling for the Government and the energy regulator Ofgem to reassure the public that the costs of setting up electric vehicle charging points at motorway service stations across the country won’t be passed on to household bill payers.

The GMB was reacting after National Grid told a Parliamentary Select Committee it would support the government bringing forward its 2040 ban on new petrol and diesel car sales by a decade.

Graeme Cooper, director for electric vehicles at National Grid, told MPs that National Grid could support the target being brought forward, and could support a network of chargers and hydrogen production at motorway services.

Justin Bowden, GMB national secretary, said: “When National Grid wraps up a warm welcome to the end of sales of new petrol and diesel cars by 2040 with vital upgrades to motorway service station electricity infrastructure, it is not being upfront.

“What National Grid fails to make clear is that as Ofgem guidelines stand, it could be household energy bill payers who are hit with the huge costs of installing sufficient electric vehicle (EV) charging points into all the country’s motorway service stations.

“National Grid needs to be straight and stop using its support for an early ban on new petrol and diesel car sales as a Trojan horse for extra taxpayer cash to pay for ‘expensive’ and ‘difficult to co-ordinate’ new charging infrastructure.

“When Grid says the more rapid roll out of EV’s ‘could be facilitated by the close alignment of the transmission and motorway networks’, what they really mean is with some extra cash.

“GMB is saying very loudly and very clearly to Government and Ofgem - make clear now that the costs of upgrading the electricity grid to Britain’s motorway service stations with sufficient electric vehicle charging points will not fall on household energy bill payers.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 9 April 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East124.20130.06121.30
East Midlands123.51132.92120.90
London123.8260.90131.38121.39
North East123.0362.90133.33120.34
North West123.15131.23120.42
Northern Ireland122.3269.90127.47120.62
Scotland123.47129.29120.46
South East124.3058.50132.30121.78
South West123.77130.51121.11
Wales123.27128.28120.61
West Midlands123.09132.52120.56
Yorkshire & Humber122.82132.49120.12
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

BP site reopens with M&S Simply Food afte...

Shell planning to add 10,000 sites global...

BP pilots self checkout tills for shop go...

MFG second in Sunday Times BDO Profit Tra...

Don't invest heavily in electric charging...

National Grid backs 2030 cut-off for new...

Valero celebrates signing Shell sites to...

Shell opens new hydrogen site at Beaconsf...

Freehold of service station leased by Ron...

Don't invest heavily in electric charging...

Euro Garages installs rapid chargers in S...

Shell planning to add 10,000 sites global...

Poll

See Results

Is the acquisition of the biggest Top 50 Indie - MRH - by the second biggest - MFG - good for the independent petrol retailing sector?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
Untitled Document
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training