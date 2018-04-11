Bestway increases involvement in forecourts with acquisition

John Wood

Bestway Wholesale has increased its involvement in the forecourt sector with the acquisition of the assets and brands of Conviviality Retail.

Conviviality Retail has 769 stores in the UK, mainly operating through franchise models, including Bargain Booze, Select Convenience and Wine Rack. Conviviality Retail also purchased WS Retail (Central Convenience Stores) earlier this year, which includes 20 forecourts among its 127 stores and is included in the deal.

Commenting on the deal, Zameer Choudrey, chief executive officer of Bestway Group, said: “We feel this acquisition represents a great fit for both Bestway Wholesale and Conviviality’s retail base.

“This deal provides much needed certainty to these stores and our priority will be to stabilise the supply of stock into these businesses. These retailers can get back to ‘business as usual’ with the confidence of having the support of the UK’s largest independent wholesaler.

“We are also pleased that as a result of the deal we have been able to provide job security to over 2,300 colleagues, who have incredible expertise and experience that will truly be a great asset to our combined business. By stepping in we have also ensured the franchisee stores get the support they need and deserve to grow their businesses, as well as continuing to provide choice for shoppers on the high street.”

Dawood Pervez, trading director of Bestway Wholesale, commented: “The purchase of these four businesses will further strengthen our position within the convenience retail sector. We provide our suppliers with a safe and credible trading partner that will provide access to a vastly increased, and the most disciplined, route to market in the independent convenience sector.”

Bestway acquired the assets as part of an administration process managed by PWC.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: