Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

MFG second in Sunday Times BDO Profit Track 100

John Wood · 11 April, 2018
MFG site

Top 50 Indie Motor Fuel Group (MFG) has been ranked second in a league table of Britain’s one hundred private companies with the fastest-growing profits in the 19th annual Sunday Times BDO Profit Track 100.

The league table, published on 8 April, ranks companies according to growth in profits over the last three years of available accounts.

The 100 companies in the table grew their profits over the last three years by an average of 77% a year to combined profits of £1.1bn. Together they employ 52,600 staff, having added 20,000 employees to their workforce over the period, some as a result of acquisitions.

William Bannister, MFG’s chief executive officer, said: “It’s great to be back in this prestigious league table and to have improved our position from ninth to second. With an annual profit growth over the past three years (ending December 2016) of 136%, our business strategy continues to produce impressive results.”

The league table and awards programme is sponsored by BDO and UBS Wealth Management and is compiled by Fast Track, the Oxford-based research and networking events firm.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 9 April 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East124.20130.06121.30
East Midlands123.51132.92120.90
London123.8260.90131.38121.39
North East123.0362.90133.33120.34
North West123.15131.23120.42
Northern Ireland122.3269.90127.47120.62
Scotland123.47129.29120.46
South East124.3058.50132.30121.78
South West123.77130.51121.11
Wales123.27128.28120.61
West Midlands123.09132.52120.56
Yorkshire & Humber122.82132.49120.12
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

BP site reopens with M&S Simply Food afte...

Shell planning to add 10,000 sites global...

BP pilots self checkout tills for shop go...

MFG second in Sunday Times BDO Profit Tra...

Don't invest heavily in electric charging...

National Grid backs 2030 cut-off for new...

Valero celebrates signing Shell sites to...

Shell opens new hydrogen site at Beaconsf...

Freehold of service station leased by Ron...

Don't invest heavily in electric charging...

Euro Garages installs rapid chargers in S...

Shell planning to add 10,000 sites global...

Poll

See Results

Is the acquisition of the biggest Top 50 Indie - MRH - by the second biggest - MFG - good for the independent petrol retailing sector?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
Untitled Document
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training