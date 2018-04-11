MFG second in Sunday Times BDO Profit Track 100

Top 50 Indie Motor Fuel Group (MFG) has been ranked second in a league table of Britain’s one hundred private companies with the fastest-growing profits in the 19th annual Sunday Times BDO Profit Track 100.

The league table, published on 8 April, ranks companies according to growth in profits over the last three years of available accounts.

The 100 companies in the table grew their profits over the last three years by an average of 77% a year to combined profits of £1.1bn. Together they employ 52,600 staff, having added 20,000 employees to their workforce over the period, some as a result of acquisitions.

William Bannister, MFG’s chief executive officer, said: “It’s great to be back in this prestigious league table and to have improved our position from ninth to second. With an annual profit growth over the past three years (ending December 2016) of 136%, our business strategy continues to produce impressive results.”

The league table and awards programme is sponsored by BDO and UBS Wealth Management and is compiled by Fast Track, the Oxford-based research and networking events firm.

