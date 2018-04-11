BP pilots self checkout tills for shop goods and fuel

John Wood

BP is claiming a world first with a trial for self checkout tills which handle both shop goods. and fuel.

After just four months of development and testing, in partnership with NCR, it has begun first pilot of self checkout (SCO) tills in the UK, opening initially in three sites: Bedford, Nodeway and Orsett South.

The company said speed of payment and lengthy queues have been long standing pain-points within its sites, mainly due to the different journeys its customers make, and it sees SCO as a way of making journeys quicker.

Although SCO tills are a regular feature in other retail sectors, BP said they aren’t common within the fuel sector. Some independent dealers are implementing self-serve checkouts – but only for shop goods.

Store manager Mark Glanville commented: “It’s technology that has been around for years but it’s the fuel aspect which surprises people. The feedback so far has been very positive. We will definitely see the benefit in the future for the teams. The operation will be more fluid and hopefully the additional hours saved by the introduction of the tills means we can become more customer-focused on the shop floor.”

Team member Sameem Safi added: “I feel privileged to be the first store in the country to have these tills. It’s saving customer time and allows us to have more time on the shop floor and I can take more pride and make it look good.”

The SCO tills are much smaller than conventional tills so more tills can be put into action, which will also helps speed up waiting times.

