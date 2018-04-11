Man injured in shooting on Birmingham forecourt· 11 April, 2018
A man has been injured after his car was shot at on a Texaco forecourt in Birmingham.
On the evening of Tuesday April 10 shots were fired at an Audi parked on the forecourt, breaking the windscreen, and a man was injured by flying glass.
The following morning police forensic officers were investigating what appeared to be bullet holes in the site’s car wash.
In a statement, West Midlands Police said: “Police were called to an incident at 10:50pm last night (9th April), after reports of shots fired in a petrol garage forecourt on the Coventry Road, Yardley.
“Firearms officers attended the scene to find an Audi with a shattered windscreen. The vehicle has been recovered for forensic examination. It is believed that the offenders made off in a dark coloured VW Golf.
“One man received minor injuries thought to be caused by the shattered glass, but otherwise no-one else was hurt.
“Enquiries remain on-going and anyone that saw the incident or with any information is urged to call police on 101, quoting log 2687 of 9 April. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.
