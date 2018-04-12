Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

PRA warns of rising pump prices following US stance on Syria

Merril Boulton · 12 April, 2018

A warning over steeply rising pump prices has come from PRA chairman Brian Madderson, as the Platts UK wholesale costs for petrol and diesel climb by nearly 4ppl in less than four weeks, 

With the Government’s 'Road Fuel Transport Obligation' (RTFO) increasing the bio-fuel element to 7.25% across both grades from April 15, retailers and motorists will be faced with yet another increase by mid-month, he predicts.

"President Trump’s promise that US missiles 'will be coming' to Syria caused the benchmark Brent Crude price to climb sharply above three-year highs to almost $73/barrel amid a volley of threats between the US and Russia and an attempted Houthi air strike from Yemen targeting oil titan Saudi Arabia," said Madderson.

"The global oil price rocketed by almost $2 in the space of an hour after the oil-rich kingdom confirmed that it intercepted two Houthi rebel missiles above the capital Riyadh which suggest that the country’s major oil facilities could be a target.

"The Houthi attacks on the world’s largest oil producer spurred global oil markets up almost 9pc this week alone to the highest prices seen since December 2014."

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 9 April 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East124.20130.06121.30
East Midlands123.51132.92120.90
London123.8260.90131.38121.39
North East123.0362.90133.33120.34
North West123.15131.23120.42
Northern Ireland122.3269.90127.47120.62
Scotland123.47129.29120.46
South East124.3058.50132.30121.78
South West123.77130.51121.11
Wales123.27128.28120.61
West Midlands123.09132.52120.56
Yorkshire & Humber122.82132.49120.12
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MRH reports substantial rise in pre-tax p...

Bestway increases involvement in forecour...

MFG second in Sunday Times BDO Profit Tra...

BP pilots self checkout tills for shop go...

Don't invest heavily in electric charging...

Valero celebrates signing Shell sites to...

National Grid backs 2030 cut-off for new...

MRH reports substantial rise in pre-tax p...

Freehold of service station leased by Ron...

Don't invest heavily in electric charging...

Euro Garages installs rapid chargers in S...

Shell planning to add 10,000 sites global...

Poll

See Results

Is the acquisition of the biggest Top 50 Indie - MRH - by the second biggest - MFG - good for the independent petrol retailing sector?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
Untitled Document
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training