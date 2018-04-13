PayPoint in deal with Booker to support retailers' back office

John Wood

PayPoint has secured a deal with Booker to provide retailers with back office links for its PayPoint One platform.

It means retailers who shop with Booker and have a PayPoint One system will be able to obtain automatic product file downloads to maintain prices and descriptions, place orders, print shelf edge labels and receive accurate promotion pricing.

PayPoint One is an all-in-one retail services platform that delivers epos, contactless card payments and PayPoint services – such as bill payments and Collect+ – to retailers.

It is now live in more than 8,000 UK stores, meaning nearly half of PayPoint’s legacy yellow terminals have converted to the new platform since its launch 18 months ago.

EPoS Pro launched last November alongside the introduction of the PayPoint One Mobile App, which gives retailers access to sales and allows them to manage prices and promotions, and book in stock from any location.

Lewis Alcraft, commercial director of PayPoint, commented: “We’re delighted that thousands of retailers who shop with Booker are now benefitting from this deal which will help them run a more efficient business.

“Receiving automatic downloads direct to their system will free up their time so they can concentrate on running their business with the improved technology and experience that PayPoint One delivers. Feedback has been positive and we’re particularly happy that our unique Mobile App is helping retailers transform the way that they manage their stores.

“Underlining our commitment to continually evolve the platform, the next 12 months will see the launch of news management via PaperRound, an iOS version of the mobile app, multi-site management for retailers with more than one store, as well as several improvements driven directly from retailer feedback.”

