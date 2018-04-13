Co-op store and forecourt reopens after £1.9m revamp

John Wood

A revamped Co-op store and filling station has opened at Wareham, Dorset, after a £1.9m redevelopment.

Eight new jobs will be provided by the new-look filling station on Sandford Road, according to the retailer.

Co-op store manager Lianne Fransen said: “We are delighted to have undertaken such a significant investment in Sandford and are very proud to be part of the community.”

The new store includes an eight-pump forecourt, in-store bakery, hot food zone and Costa Coffee.

Co-op area manager Dave Boyd said: “The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum, and our ambition is to ensure the store is a local hub for people living in the area.

“We also want shoppers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op. Our members make a difference locally and simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us, they are raising much needed funding for organisations who contribute to improving local life.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: