Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Co-op store and forecourt reopens after £1.9m revamp

John Wood · 13 April, 2018
Co-op food logo

A revamped Co-op store and filling station has opened at Wareham, Dorset, after a £1.9m redevelopment.

Eight new jobs will be provided by the new-look filling station on Sandford Road, according to the retailer.

Co-op store manager Lianne Fransen said: “We are delighted to have undertaken such a significant investment in Sandford and are very proud to be part of the community.”

The new store includes an eight-pump forecourt, in-store bakery, hot food zone and Costa Coffee.

Co-op area manager Dave Boyd said: “The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum, and our ambition is to ensure the store is a local hub for people living in the area.

“We also want shoppers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op. Our members make a difference locally and simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us, they are raising much needed funding for organisations who contribute to improving local life.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 9 April 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East124.20130.06121.30
East Midlands123.51132.92120.90
London123.8260.90131.38121.39
North East123.0362.90133.33120.34
North West123.15131.23120.42
Northern Ireland122.3269.90127.47120.62
Scotland123.47129.29120.46
South East124.3058.50132.30121.78
South West123.77130.51121.11
Wales123.27128.28120.61
West Midlands123.09132.52120.56
Yorkshire & Humber122.82132.49120.12
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MRH reports substantial rise in pre-tax p...

Bestway increases involvement in forecour...

MFG second in Sunday Times BDO Profit Tra...

BP pilots self checkout tills for shop go...

Don't invest heavily in electric charging...

Valero celebrates signing Shell sites to...

National Grid backs 2030 cut-off for new...

MRH reports substantial rise in pre-tax p...

Freehold of service station leased by Ron...

Don't invest heavily in electric charging...

Euro Garages installs rapid chargers in S...

Shell planning to add 10,000 sites global...

Poll

See Results

Is the acquisition of the biggest Top 50 Indie - MRH - by the second biggest - MFG - good for the independent petrol retailing sector?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
Untitled Document
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training