Top 50 Indie DK Forecourts wins planning consent for KDRB

John Wood · 13 April, 2018
derelict DK site

Top 50 Indie DK Forecourts has won planning permission to redevelop a derelict petrol station site in Cwmbran, South Wales.

Torfaen County Borough Council has approved the plans for the Woodland Road Service Station in the Highway, Croesyceiliog.

The former Texaco filling station closed in 2009 and DK Forecourts’ plans include a new facility with two 60,000 litre underground fuel tanks and a 14m by 12.5m building, including a Subway or similar, with office space above.

An external cash machine, forecourt area canopy and parking is also planned, and the proposed opening hours will be 7am – 11pm.

DK Forecourts owner Kurt Williams said: “Since the news came out I’ve had lots of positive comments. People really want to see it open.”

He said the development would involve an investment of around £1m.

DK Forecourts has 10 Esso- and Texaco-branded forecourts and is based in Cwmbran.

Food Hygiene Training