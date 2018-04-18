Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

ACS calls for tighter control of illicit trade

John Wood · 18 April, 2018

Recommendations on ways to tackle the illicit trade have been made by the Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) in response to the All-Party Parliamentary Illicit Trade Group’s call for evidence to inform its inquiry into the state of the illicit trade in the UK.

ACS raised concerns about the impact of the non-duty paid alcohol trade and the illicit tobacco market. Currently the Exchequer loses an estimated £3.8bn in alcohol and tobacco tax revenue due to illicit sales. The illicit trade also impacts the convenience sector by undercutting legitimate retailers and driving footfall away from their stores.

In the submission, ACS outlined a number of recommendations that the All-Party Parliamentary Group should consider as part of their inquiry on how to tackle the illicit trade in the UK, including:

• trading standards and licensing authorities should work closer together to remove alcohol licences from retailers selling non-duty paid alcohol;

• the government should evaluate the Alcohol Wholesale Registration Scheme and its effectiveness;

• extending Restricted Premise Orders and Restricted Sales Orders to include illicit tobacco as an offence;

• additional powers to trading standards officers to sanction retailers by using the Customs & Excise Management Act 1979 (CEMA) and better intelligence sharing; and

• more effective sanctions should be made available to trading standards officers, including the revocation of alcohol licences for selling illicit tobacco.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 16 April 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East124.89131.38121.90
East Midlands124.2463.90131.80121.24
London124.7562.90132.31122.04
North East123.61131.90121.00
North West123.8457.70130.24120.33
Northern Ireland122.81120.56
Scotland124.25131.22121.21
South East125.0961.90132.19122.34
South West124.4558.90129.28121.58
Wales124.0253.10129.58121.26
West Midlands123.74130.31120.97
Yorkshire & Humber123.50131.80120.56
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Top 50 Indie DK Forecourts wins planning...

BP pilots self checkout tills for shop go...

MRH reports substantial rise in pre-tax p...

Co-op store and forecourt reopens after £...

Top 50 Indie DK Forecourts wins planning...

BP pilots self checkout tills for shop go...

MRH reports substantial rise in pre-tax p...

Co-op store and forecourt reopens after £...

Freehold of service station leased by Ron...

Don't invest heavily in electric charging...

Euro Garages installs rapid chargers in S...

Shell planning to add 10,000 sites global...

Poll

See Results

Is the acquisition of the biggest Top 50 Indie - MRH - by the second biggest - MFG - good for the independent petrol retailing sector?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
Untitled Document
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training