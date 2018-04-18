Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Topaz starts rebranding its sites and fuel vehicles as Circle K

John Wood · 18 April, 2018
workman rebranding Topaz site as Circle K

Topaz has started the rebranding of its sites as Circle K.

The company said it was investing €20m in the rebranding of its 420 sites across the island of Ireland and of its fuel vehicles over the next 18 to 24 months.

In 2016, Topaz was bought by Canadian convenience store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard (ACT), which has 15,700 stores in 20 countries, and Circle K is ACT’s global fuel and convenience brand.

Niall Anderton, managing director of Circle K Ireland, commented: “Today is a momentous occasion for Circle K Ireland as we complete our two-year journey of integration and officially launch the Circle K brand in Ireland. We do this determined in our vision to be the world’s leading forecourt and convenience retailer building on our established position as market leader in Ireland.

“Our mission is to make it easy for our customers in everything we do so that when they set foot inside a Circle K store, they know exactly where they are and are assured of the highest quality products and services.

“The arrival of Circle K in Ireland will be a game changer for forecourt and convenience retailing. As we join forces with an internationally established leader in this space, we will have access to the greatest insights and developments meaning we can continuously deliver a superior quality level of service and product to our customers in Ireland.”

“I would like to thank all our outstanding staff in the company who have played a tremendous role throughout this process. I am also very grateful to the excellent independent retailers who we are lucky to work with. Finally, the support we have received from our new colleagues in Circle K has been fantastic and we look forward to achieving great things with them in the coming years.”

Jacob Schram, group president of European operations at Circle K, commented: “We have always been deeply interested in Ireland and for years we watched the growth and success of Topaz from afar. To stand alongside our new partners in Ireland and formally introduce the Circle K brand is very satisfying and is testament to the hard work of many people both here and in the wider Circle K organisation.

“Ireland is at the cutting edge of forecourt and convenience retailing and we have big plans to build on the established position of the business in Ireland and bring our own global insights to the fore for the benefit of Irish consumers.

“Circle K is committed to the Irish market which is why we have invested so heavily in its development to date and will continue to do for many years to come.”

 Keywords:

Keywords:

