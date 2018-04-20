Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Police appeal for witnesses after altercation on Reading forecourt

20 April, 2018
Thames Valley police officers are appealing for witnesses following an altercation at a petrol station in Reading.

Police were called out to the BP Garage in Richfield Avenue, Reading, at around 2pm on Wednesday, April 18.

While there, the police dealt with an argument.

A spokesman from Thames Valley Police said: “We were called to the incident in Richfield Avenue at around 2pm following reports of an altercation at the BP Petrol Station.

“We are investigating the incident, and would appreciate anyone with information and dash cam footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non emergency number on 101, quoting incident reference number 43180116236.

Alternatively, those who witnessed the altercation can also give information by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

