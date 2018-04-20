Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Two man arrested after slavery raid at car wash site

John Wood · 20 April, 2018
washing a car by hand

Officers from the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) and Durham Constabulary have raided a car wash site in Burnopfield following allegations the workers there were being exploited.

Two Albanian men, aged 32 and 42, were arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences.

A number of potential victims were spoken to and were offered help and advice from a range of agencies, including the Salvation Army and the Red Cross. Three male victims, two Latvian and one Romanian, opted into the National Referral Mechanism, which means they will be given continued help and support over the next three months.

The suspects have been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Dave Powell, GLAA senior investigating officer, said: “We have visited this car wash before as part of our general enquiries. We will not hesitate to revisit businesses if we receive new intelligence suggesting workers are being exploited.

“Our investigation will now continue and we will speak to a range of witnesses – our main priority is the safety of the victims, who now have a wide range of help and advice available to them.”

According to GLAA, hand car washes are one of the main industries where labour exploitation occurs. They are usually run by migrants for migrants and employers target vulnerable victims, often making them work up to 12-hour shifts, up to seven days a week.

Romanian victims are most commonly linked to hand car washes, but other nationalities are affected too. Working conditions at some car washes are also sometimes unsafe and dangerous with no appropriate clothing or equipment for workers.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 16 April 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East124.89131.38121.90
East Midlands124.2463.90131.80121.24
London124.7562.90132.31122.04
North East123.61131.90121.00
North West123.8457.70130.24120.33
Northern Ireland122.81120.56
Scotland124.25131.22121.21
South East125.0961.90132.19122.34
South West124.4558.90129.28121.58
Wales124.0253.10129.58121.26
West Midlands123.74130.31120.97
Yorkshire & Humber123.50131.80120.56
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

BP pilots self checkout tills for shop go...

Penny Petroleum buys site in Houghton-le-...

Top 50 Indie DK Forecourts wins planning...

Topaz starts rebranding its sites and fue...

BP pilots self checkout tills for shop go...

Top 50 Indie DK Forecourts wins planning...

Penny Petroleum buys site in Houghton-le-...

MRH reports substantial rise in pre-tax p...

Don't invest heavily in electric charging...

Euro Garages installs rapid chargers in S...

Shell planning to add 10,000 sites global...

BP pilots self checkout tills for shop go...

Poll

See Results

Do you agree with TV motoring presenter Quentin Willson that the amount of people driving pure electric cars in future is likely to be very limited?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
Untitled Document
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training