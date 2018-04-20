Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Jet adds two Scottish sites supplied by Highland Fuels

John Wood · 20 April, 2018
Conlin Filling Station
Jet has strengthened its Scottish presence with two new sites joining its network.

Both sites – Lochbroom Filling Station in Ullapool and Contin Filling Station in Contin, Strathpeffer – are owned by independent dealer, Alistair Fraser.

Highland Fuels, a long-standing Jet-branded authorised distributor in Scotland, has won the contract to directly supply Phillips 66 fuels to both sites, using the Jet brand under licence from Phillips 66.

The sites, which have just been fully re-imaged in the latest Jet brand and have their own convenience stores, are located on the A835, and attract a mix of transient and local customers.

Lochbroom is located on the main road on the approach to Ullapool, close to the ferry terminal, while Contin is more transient with a small amount of local village custom. Both sites attract a lot of seasonal tourist trade due to their location.

Under the new supply agreement, fuel volumes at Lochbroom’s are anticipated to rise from 2.35mlpa to 2.5 mlpa, with Contin’s expected to rise from 1.15mlpa to 1.3mlpa.

Paul Yates, Jet’s retail accounts manager for Scotland, commented: “This is an exciting development for Jet in Scotland. Highland Fuels has a strong presence in the region as a reputable supplier, so the agreement for it to offer the Jet brand to dealers under licence out of the Inverness terminal is a natural extension to its existing business. We are confident that Highland Fuels will be able to gain more Jet-branded sites out of the Inverness terminal under this new licensing agreement.”

Pamela Maclean, sales director at Highland Fuels, said: “We are delighted to continue to grow our portfolio of Jet-branded sites. Lochbroom and Contin are significant strategic wins for Highland Fuels and we look forward to working with Alistair. Having both sites located on the famous North Coast 500 route is an added bonus. It is ideal to be able offer Scottish dealers the perfect combination of a strong national brand along with our Highland service.”

Alistair Fraser added: “I was delighted and a little surprised by how easy the process was once I’d made the difficult decision to change brands after 30 years. I am enjoying the Jet brand along with the friendly, professional service that Highland Fuels brings to the deal. The vision to provide both communities with modernised convenience stores using locally-sourced products goes hand in hand with the strong presence of the Jet brand.”

Food Hygiene Training