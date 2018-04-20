Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

EG Group completes purchase of 762 sites in the US

John Wood · 20 April, 2018
Mohsin Issa
EG Group founder and co-CEO Mohsin Issa
  (Photo:  )

Euro Garages parent EG Group has announced the completion of its acquisition of 762 convenience stores in the US from Kroger Co.

The acquisition, which includes 66 franchise operations, operates in 18 states and employs 11,000 associates under the banner names: Turkey Hill, Loaf 'N Jug, Kwik Shop, Tom Thumb and Quik Stop.

EG Group will establish its North American headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, and continue to operate stores under their established banner names.

Mohsin Issa, founder and co-CEO, EG Group, commented: “This announcement represents another momentous chapter in the enterprise journey for EG Group. We now look forward to working with our exceptional US management team and begin to invest in the network in the coming months. Given the spatial spread across the USA, nurturing the right strategic brand partnerships for the respective market regions is going to be an important strategy focus in North America.

“We already have established relationships with many leading US retail brands and consumers want to access convenient locations to fulfil multiple fuel, convenience store and food-to-go missions and stop at those locations that provide excellent welfare to motorists; for example, customers are looking to access a safe retail environment, well-lit sites with ample parking, free wi-fi, internal seating areas and clean washrooms.

“We aim to invest and transform our locations into branded retail destinations and be recognised as an effective US fuel, convenience store and food-to-go retailer.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank my local team and colleagues from the EG Group, Kroger, suppliers and our professional advisers who have supported us throughout the whole transfer process.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 16 April 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East124.89131.38121.90
East Midlands124.2463.90131.80121.24
London124.7562.90132.31122.04
North East123.61131.90121.00
North West123.8457.70130.24120.33
Northern Ireland122.81120.56
Scotland124.25131.22121.21
South East125.0961.90132.19122.34
South West124.4558.90129.28121.58
Wales124.0253.10129.58121.26
West Midlands123.74130.31120.97
Yorkshire & Humber123.50131.80120.56
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

BP pilots self checkout tills for shop go...

Penny Petroleum buys site in Houghton-le-...

Top 50 Indie DK Forecourts wins planning...

Topaz starts rebranding its sites and fue...

BP pilots self checkout tills for shop go...

Top 50 Indie DK Forecourts wins planning...

Penny Petroleum buys site in Houghton-le-...

MRH reports substantial rise in pre-tax p...

Don't invest heavily in electric charging...

Euro Garages installs rapid chargers in S...

Shell planning to add 10,000 sites global...

BP pilots self checkout tills for shop go...

Poll

See Results

Do you agree with TV motoring presenter Quentin Willson that the amount of people driving pure electric cars in future is likely to be very limited?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
Untitled Document
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training