EG Group completes purchase of 762 sites in the US

Euro Garages parent EG Group has announced the completion of its acquisition of 762 convenience stores in the US from Kroger Co.

The acquisition, which includes 66 franchise operations, operates in 18 states and employs 11,000 associates under the banner names: Turkey Hill, Loaf 'N Jug, Kwik Shop, Tom Thumb and Quik Stop.

EG Group will establish its North American headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, and continue to operate stores under their established banner names.

Mohsin Issa, founder and co-CEO, EG Group, commented: “This announcement represents another momentous chapter in the enterprise journey for EG Group. We now look forward to working with our exceptional US management team and begin to invest in the network in the coming months. Given the spatial spread across the USA, nurturing the right strategic brand partnerships for the respective market regions is going to be an important strategy focus in North America.

“We already have established relationships with many leading US retail brands and consumers want to access convenient locations to fulfil multiple fuel, convenience store and food-to-go missions and stop at those locations that provide excellent welfare to motorists; for example, customers are looking to access a safe retail environment, well-lit sites with ample parking, free wi-fi, internal seating areas and clean washrooms.

“We aim to invest and transform our locations into branded retail destinations and be recognised as an effective US fuel, convenience store and food-to-go retailer.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank my local team and colleagues from the EG Group, Kroger, suppliers and our professional advisers who have supported us throughout the whole transfer process.”

