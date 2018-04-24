Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Most fleet operators lack policy on AFVs, claims new research

Merril Boulton · 24 April, 2018

The majority of businesses (75%) do not have a clear policy on alternative fuel vehicles (AFVs), according to new data from Allstar Business Solutions, part of fuel card provider Fleetcor UK.

The company’s latest research also shows that despite 27% of large corporate organisations reporting that they plan to add AFVs to their fleets in the next three years, overall, 56% of businesses reported that they do not expect to have any AFVs by 2021.

The research also revealed that three-year running costs, vehicle practicality, vehicle availability and initial purchase price are the four dominant factors determining the use of AFVs in business fleets. Despite government initiatives to reduce the number of fossil fuel and diesel-based vehicles on the roads, respondents indicated that government directives are of comparatively low importance when determining AFV use.

Significantly, businesses prioritised certain determining factors differently, depending on the size of their organisation; with 82% of corporate respondents describing environmental concerns as either ‘important’ or ‘very’ important, compared to medium (73%), small (57%) and micro (61%) businesses.

Paul Holland, chief operating officer, Fleetcor UK, said: “The findings from our research highlight the challenges for the development of alternative fuels in the UK. Businesses want to increase their use of hybrid and alternative fuel vehicles, but our research suggests that the assessment of an alternative strategy is complex and, given this, many may struggle to prioritise this above their day-to-day operations. This is particularly true for small and micro businesses, which often do not possess the resources to determine a long-term alternative fuel strategy.”

For this research, Allstar surveyed 635 corporate (250+ employees), medium (50-249 employees), small (10-49 employees) and micro (1-9 employees) businesses to gauge their attitudes and concerns about AFVs. The research was conducted in February and March 2018, as part of Allstar’s annual customer satisfaction survey.

Holland added: “One of the most significant takeaways from the research is that, while the UK’s infrastructure requires much development before it is ready to support widespread adoption of alternative fuel vehicles, businesses need help to establish their best options, if we are to get faster momentum.

“As one of the leading fuel card providers in the UK, FLEETCOR is committed to supporting our customers in negotiating a clear path to a future of alternative fuels. We recently announced a partnership with ITM Power to begin exploring hydrogen as an alternative, and we look forward to building on that partnership while continuing to deliver value at the pump to our customers.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 23 April 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East125.76132.48122.78
East Midlands125.07132.98122.23
London125.5665.90133.21122.92
North East124.5063.90132.40121.73
North West124.89131.16121.69
Northern Ireland123.9569.90129.50121.98
Scotland125.25131.99121.95
South East125.8161.85133.61123.17
South West125.33132.36122.55
Wales124.89129.87122.03
West Midlands124.6065.90133.24121.91
Yorkshire & Humber124.3170.90132.43121.53
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Electric charging locations will outnumbe...

EG Group completes purchase of 762 sites...

Valero completes puchase of terminal in B...

Penny Petroleum buys site in Houghton-le-...

BP pilots self checkout tills for shop go...

Electric charging locations will outnumbe...

Top 50 Indie DK Forecourts wins planning...

Penny Petroleum buys site in Houghton-le-...

Don't invest heavily in electric charging...

BP pilots self checkout tills for shop go...

Electric charging locations will outnumbe...

Top 50 Indie DK Forecourts wins planning...

Poll

See Results

Do you agree with TV motoring presenter Quentin Willson that the amount of people driving pure electric cars in future is likely to be very limited?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
Untitled Document
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training