Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Co-op's acquisition of Nisa clears competition hurdle

John Wood · 25 April, 2018
Nisa forecourt

Co-op and Nisa have welcomed the decision of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to approve the Co-op’s acquisition of Nisa Retail Limited. The transaction remains subject to Court sanction of the Scheme on 4 May.

Nisa members voted in favour of the proposal in November 2017 and the deal is expected to complete on or around 8 May.

Sheldon Mills, senior director of mergers at the CMA, said: “After careful consideration, we’ve found that there is sufficient competition in both the wholesale and retail sectors to ensure that shoppers are not worse off.”

Commenting on the decision, Jo Whitfield, chief executive officer, Co-op Retail, commented: “We’re delighted with the CMA decision and are really excited about sharing our plans for the future once we gain court sanction. Our strategy is to get closer to communities and our new business will create a strong product offer and improved prices for Nisa members that will engage their shoppers across the UK.”

Peter Hartley, chairman of Nisa, said: “Today’s ruling by the CMA is excellent news, and a significant step towards finalising the transaction that our members voted for last November. We are very excited about our future together which will help ensure that our members are best placed to serve their communities.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 23 April 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East125.76132.48122.78
East Midlands125.07132.98122.23
London125.5665.90133.21122.92
North East124.5063.90132.40121.73
North West124.89131.16121.69
Northern Ireland123.9569.90129.50121.98
Scotland125.25131.99121.95
South East125.8161.85133.61123.17
South West125.33132.36122.55
Wales124.89129.87122.03
West Midlands124.6065.90133.24121.91
Yorkshire & Humber124.3170.90132.43121.53
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Electric charging locations will outnumbe...

EG Group completes purchase of 762 sites...

Valero completes puchase of terminal in B...

Penny Petroleum buys site in Houghton-le-...

BP pilots self checkout tills for shop go...

Electric charging locations will outnumbe...

Top 50 Indie DK Forecourts wins planning...

Penny Petroleum buys site in Houghton-le-...

Don't invest heavily in electric charging...

BP pilots self checkout tills for shop go...

Electric charging locations will outnumbe...

Top 50 Indie DK Forecourts wins planning...

Poll

See Results

Do you agree with TV motoring presenter Quentin Willson that the amount of people driving pure electric cars in future is likely to be very limited?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
Untitled Document
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training