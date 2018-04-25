Petrol car sales overtake diesel in EU for the first time

John Wood

For the first year since monitoring started, petrol cars became the most sold vehicles in the EU in 2017, constituting almost 53 % of sales, according to provisional data published by the European Environment Agency (EEA).

Diesel cars made up 45 % of the new registrations. Compared to 2016, the registrations of diesel cars decreased in all EU member states except in Italy (+0.6%) and Denmark (+6.9%).

Sales of new passenger cars in the EU increased by 3 % in 2017 compared to the previous year. A total of 15.1 million new cars were registered, the highest number since 2007. Registrations increased in all EU member states except Finland, Ireland and the UK.

Sales of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) and battery-electric vehicles (BEV) continued to increase, last year by 42 %. However the share of these categories in the new fleet remains low (1.5 %).

Around 97 000 BEVs were registered in 2017, a 51 % increase compared with 2016, while sales of new PHEVs increased by 35 %.The largest number of BEV were registered in France (more than 26,110 vehicles) and Germany (more than 24,350 vehicles) and the UK (more than 13,580 vehicles).

