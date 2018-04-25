Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Petrol car sales overtake diesel in EU for the first time

John Wood · 25 April, 2018
For the first year since monitoring started, petrol cars became the most sold vehicles in the EU in 2017, constituting almost 53 % of sales, according to provisional data published by the European Environment Agency (EEA).

Diesel cars made up 45 % of the new registrations. Compared to 2016, the registrations of diesel cars decreased in all EU member states except in Italy (+0.6%) and Denmark (+6.9%).

Sales of new passenger cars in the EU increased by 3 % in 2017 compared to the previous year. A total of 15.1 million new cars were registered, the highest number since 2007. Registrations increased in all EU member states except Finland, Ireland and the UK.

Sales of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) and battery-electric vehicles (BEV) continued to increase, last year by 42 %. However the share of these categories in the new fleet remains low (1.5 %).

Around 97 000 BEVs were registered in 2017, a 51 % increase compared with 2016, while sales of new PHEVs increased by 35 %.The largest number of BEV were registered in France (more than 26,110 vehicles) and Germany (more than 24,350 vehicles) and the UK (more than 13,580 vehicles).

Weekly retail fuel prices: 23 April 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East125.76132.48122.78
East Midlands125.07132.98122.23
London125.5665.90133.21122.92
North East124.5063.90132.40121.73
North West124.89131.16121.69
Northern Ireland123.9569.90129.50121.98
Scotland125.25131.99121.95
South East125.8161.85133.61123.17
South West125.33132.36122.55
Wales124.89129.87122.03
West Midlands124.6065.90133.24121.91
Yorkshire & Humber124.3170.90132.43121.53
