Thieves steal cash machine from forecourt in Northern Ireland

John Wood

A cash machine and safe have been stolen from a service station in Co Down, Northern Ireland

The raid occurred at the Donard View filling station on the Crossgar Road near Ballynahinch in the early hours of Tuesday April 24 morning. Police said a “substantial” amount of money was stolen.

Detective sergeant Bell said: “It was reported that an ATM machine with a substantial amount of money was taken as well as the safe from the commercial premises. It is believed that the incident occurred sometime before 4.30am on Tuesday.

“I would appeal for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious persons or vehicles in the Crossgar Road area to contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: