Certas Energy funds defibrilator for Gulf-branded service station

John Wood

The Gulf-branded Nix Service Station in Newport, Shropshire, has installed a defibrilator on site, a first for Certas Energy’s network of UK forecourts.

Owner David Smith was eager to put the safety measure in place on the busy site, located on a transient route to the M6, supported by the Newport Town mayor, councillor Lyn Fowler.

“Around 30,000 out of hospital cardiac arrests occur in England every year and fewer than 1 in 10 survive,” explained David.

”Defibrilators reduce preventable deaths and we hope that other forecourts across the Gulf network and further afield will follow our example and install this life-saving piece of equipment.”

The initiative was funded by Certas Energy through its ‘nomination’ scheme and the installation completed in coordination with The Oliver King Foundation, which has worked with Certas Energy on a regular basis to introduce defibrilators across its depots.

The Foundation was set up by Mark King in memory of his son, Oliver, who passed away at the age of just 12 following a sudden cardiac arrest while competing in a swimming race.

