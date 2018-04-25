PRA welcomes investigation into hand car wash services

John Wood

PRA chairman Brian Madderson (Photo: )

The PRA has welcomed news that MPs are to investigate the growth of hand car-wash services in the UK, following concerns they are damaging the environment and exploiting workers.

The Environmental Audit Select Committee has launched an inquiry seeking written evidence ahead of a one-off evidence session examining hand car washes.

The Committee will examine how the environmental impact of hand car washes compares to automatic ones. It will examine how they are regulated and what steps the Government might take to ensure hand car washes are operated sustainably.

PRA chairman Brian Madderson commented: “The PRA is pleased to see the Committee is holding the Government to account on an industry that is in breach of several Government regulations.

“We have been lobbying DEFRA repeatedly over the lack of enforcement regarding the estimated 6,500 cubic metres of chemical trade effluent produced by hand car washes which pollutes local water courses.

“We have also been met with officials from both the Home Office and the Treasury Select Committee over breaches to the Modern Slavery Act and the millions of pounds lost in tax revenues.

“The association has been working closely with Philip Dunne MP who sits on the EAC committee on this issue, and are grateful for his support. We are hopeful to be invited to provide oral evidence before the Select Committee in due course.”

