Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

PRA welcomes investigation into hand car wash services

John Wood · 25 April, 2018
PRA chairman Brian Madderson
PRA chairman Brian Madderson
  (Photo:  )

The PRA has welcomed news that MPs are to investigate the growth of hand car-wash services in the UK, following concerns they are damaging the environment and exploiting workers.

The Environmental Audit Select Committee has launched an inquiry seeking written evidence ahead of a one-off evidence session examining hand car washes.

The Committee will examine how the environmental impact of hand car washes compares to automatic ones. It will examine how they are regulated and what steps the Government might take to ensure hand car washes are operated sustainably.

PRA chairman Brian Madderson commented: “The PRA is pleased to see the Committee is holding the Government to account on an industry that is in breach of several Government regulations.

“We have been lobbying DEFRA repeatedly over the lack of enforcement regarding the estimated 6,500 cubic metres of chemical trade effluent produced by hand car washes which pollutes local water courses.

“We have also been met with officials from both the Home Office and the Treasury Select Committee over breaches to the Modern Slavery Act and the millions of pounds lost in tax revenues.

“The association has been working closely with Philip Dunne MP who sits on the EAC committee on this issue, and are grateful for his support. We are hopeful to be invited to provide oral evidence before the Select Committee in due course.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 23 April 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East125.76132.48122.78
East Midlands125.07132.98122.23
London125.5665.90133.21122.92
North East124.5063.90132.40121.73
North West124.89131.16121.69
Northern Ireland123.9569.90129.50121.98
Scotland125.25131.99121.95
South East125.8161.85133.61123.17
South West125.33132.36122.55
Wales124.89129.87122.03
West Midlands124.6065.90133.24121.91
Yorkshire & Humber124.3170.90132.43121.53
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Electric charging locations will outnumbe...

EG Group completes purchase of 762 sites...

Valero completes puchase of terminal in B...

Penny Petroleum buys site in Houghton-le-...

BP pilots self checkout tills for shop go...

Electric charging locations will outnumbe...

Top 50 Indie DK Forecourts wins planning...

Penny Petroleum buys site in Houghton-le-...

Don't invest heavily in electric charging...

BP pilots self checkout tills for shop go...

Electric charging locations will outnumbe...

Top 50 Indie DK Forecourts wins planning...

Poll

See Results

Do you agree with TV motoring presenter Quentin Willson that the amount of people driving pure electric cars in future is likely to be very limited?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
Untitled Document
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training