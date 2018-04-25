Two petrol filling stations sold by Christie & Co

John Wood

Rossendale Service Station (Photo: )

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co has completed the sale of two petrol filling stations located in the North West of England, Rossendale Service Station and Newland Garage.

Rossendale Service Station, a high-turnover Shell-branded filling station situated between the towns of Rossendale and Waterfoot in Lancashire, has been acquired by SLR Garages.

It is the Southern-based company’s first acquisition, and SLR Garages intends to start trading immediately.

Denver Rajatnam, director of SLR Garages, commented: “We are delighted at the recent exchange of Rossendale Service Station and we would like to give special thanks to James Moore-Martin at Christie & Co. James has been our main point of contact and has worked tirelessly to ensure the transaction completed smoothly. James has set new standards as a commercial agent and we hope that SLR Garages will continue to work with Christie & Co to continue to expand our business.”

The previous owner, Mohammad Arshad, reluctantly sold to focus on other business interests outside the petroleum industry and added: “James worked extremely hard to successfully dispose of the site and I would highly recommend James and Christie & Co to any other operators looking to sell.”

The second site, Newland Garage, is situated in Ulverston in the south Lake District and the previous owners decided to pursue retirement after more than two decades of ownership. The site has been acquired by Top 50 Indie Penny Petroleum Group, which plans to increase the current offering, especially in the adjoining convenience store. David Penny, director of Penny Petroleum Group commented: “We are very pleased to have this new addition to the Penny Petroleum Group, adding to our business in the North West. We believe Newland has great potential and are looking forward to developing our business there.”

James Moore-Martin, associate director at Christie & Co, commented: “The successful disposals of the two forecourts, which differ considerably in value and turnover, is an example of how buoyant the retail market currently is across the North West and highlights the demand for petrol filling stations across the region from both independent and corporate purchasers.”

