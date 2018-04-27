Euro Garages buys land for development in Doncaster

John Wood

Euro Garages and Irizar UK have exchanged contracts with national logistics developer db symmetry to buy land at Symmetry Park, Doncaster at Junction 34 A1(M).

This follows planning consent granted by Bassetlaw District Council for a branded fast food restaurant, coffee shop and Irizar coach showroom at the motorway entrance to the 54-acre logistics site.

Located at Junction 34 A1(M), Symmetry Park, Doncaster, is a £70m industrial and distribution scheme being delivered by db symmetry. The company has committed to develop up to 721,000sq ft of logistics space and is already well under way with the first phase of speculative development to provide a 150,000sq ft unit due to complete in July.

Euro Garages has agreed to purchase approximately one acre to build a coffee shop and fast food drive thru facility. Coach supplier Irizar UK has acquired a four-acre site which will house its new high-end showroom.

Marshalls Construction, which is building the speculative unit, will undertake infrastructure works including the installation of full site services and a roundabout to the entrance of the site so that Euro Garages and Irizar UK can progress delivery.

Speaking about the recent transactions, Freddie Oakey, associate development director at db symmetry, said: “Euro Garages and Irizar UK have both recognised the huge potential of this site in terms of its proximity to the A1, size and scale and committed to the site.”

Sarah Lucas, head of acquisitions UK property at Euro Garages, said: “We are extremely pleased to see the planning approval of this site forthcoming and our proposed food and coffee offer will complement the proposed development in the wider area as well as passing motorists.”

