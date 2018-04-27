Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Euro Garages buys land for development in Doncaster

John Wood · 27 April, 2018
aerial view of Symmetry Park

Euro Garages and Irizar UK have exchanged contracts with national logistics developer db symmetry to buy land at Symmetry Park, Doncaster at Junction 34 A1(M).

This follows planning consent granted by Bassetlaw District Council for a branded fast food restaurant, coffee shop and Irizar coach showroom at the motorway entrance to the 54-acre logistics site.

Located at Junction 34 A1(M), Symmetry Park, Doncaster, is a £70m industrial and distribution scheme being delivered by db symmetry. The company has committed to develop up to 721,000sq ft of logistics space and is already well under way with the first phase of speculative development to provide a 150,000sq ft unit due to complete in July.

Euro Garages has agreed to purchase approximately one acre to build a coffee shop and fast food drive thru facility. Coach supplier Irizar UK has acquired a four-acre site which will house its new high-end showroom.

Marshalls Construction, which is building the speculative unit, will undertake infrastructure works including the installation of full site services and a roundabout to the entrance of the site so that Euro Garages and Irizar UK can progress delivery.

Speaking about the recent transactions, Freddie Oakey, associate development director at db symmetry, said: “Euro Garages and Irizar UK have both recognised the huge potential of this site in terms of its proximity to the A1, size and scale and committed to the site.”

Sarah Lucas, head of acquisitions UK property at Euro Garages, said: “We are extremely pleased to see the planning approval of this site forthcoming and our proposed food and coffee offer will complement the proposed development in the wider area as well as passing motorists.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 23 April 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East125.76132.48122.78
East Midlands125.07132.98122.23
London125.5665.90133.21122.92
North East124.5063.90132.40121.73
North West124.89131.16121.69
Northern Ireland123.9569.90129.50121.98
Scotland125.25131.99121.95
South East125.8161.85133.61123.17
South West125.33132.36122.55
Wales124.89129.87122.03
West Midlands124.6065.90133.24121.91
Yorkshire & Humber124.3170.90132.43121.53
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

EG Group completes purchase of 762 sites...

MPs launch inquiry into hand car washing...

Electric charging sites will outnumber fo...

Big spend on car wash technology boosts s...

Electric charging sites will outnumber fo...

BP pilots self checkout tills for shop go...

EG Group completes purchase of 762 sites...

Penny Petroleum buys site in Houghton-le-...

Don't invest heavily in electric charging...

BP pilots self checkout tills for shop go...

Electric charging sites will outnumber fo...

EG Group completes purchase of 762 sites...

Poll

See Results

Do you agree with TV motoring presenter Quentin Willson that the amount of people driving pure electric cars in future is likely to be very limited?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
Untitled Document
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training